At Least 25 Dead, 100 Injured After Hazara Express Bogies Derail Near Nawabshah In Pakistan

At least 25 people died and 100 were injured as 8 bogies of Rawalpindi-bound Hazara Express derailed near Sahara Railway Station, 275 km near Karachi on Sunday, local media reported.

Ten bogies had gone off track in the train crash, Railways Divisional Superintendent Sukkur Mahmoodur Rahman was quoted as saying by Geo TV.

A spokesperson of the Pakistan Railways in Karachi said at least eight bogies derailed and the intensity of the accident increased due to delayed application of brakes.

Rahman informed that the injured have been shifted to the People’s Medical Hospital in Nawabshah and rescue efforts are underway to pull out passengers from the affected bogies..