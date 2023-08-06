Miscreants Loot Man At Gunpoint, Torch His Car In Bhubaneswar Outskirts

Balipatna: Two unidentified miscreants robbed a man of his mobile phone and wallet at gunpoint and set his car on fire after failing to loot the vehicle. The incident took place last night at Marthapur Canal road within Balianta police station limits.

According to the complaint, Ajit Kumar Swain of Badala Panduasahi village under this police station was returning home in his car on Marthapur Canal road yesterday at around 12 o’clock midnight when two persons suddenly waylaid him.

As soon as Ajit stopped the car, a miscreant put up a pistol at his head and demanded he hand over his mobile phone and wallet. After Ajit handed them over his mobile phone and wallet the accused took away his car keys and asked Ajit to alight from the vehicle.

But before getting down from the car, he cleverly put off a switch to start the car. Despite repeated attempts, the miscreants failed to start the car. Fumed over this, they sprayed some liquid on Ajit’s nose and after he fell unconscious, the miscreant torched the car and fled the spot.

Some locals, rescued Ajit from the scene in an unconscious state this morning and took him to the hospital. Later, today, Ajit filed a written complaint at the Balipatna police station, and police started an investigation.