PML-N declares Nawaz Sharif as its PM candidate for upcoming General Elections

The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) has announced that the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif will be their prime ministerial candidate for the upcoming General Elections.

After being declared the consensus candidate of the party, Sharif will now aim for a fourth term in the Prime Minister’s office. After spending four years in self-imposed exile in London to evade prison sentences related to corruption charges, he returned to Pakistan in October.

His convictions and sentences were later overturned on appeal, making him eligible to participate in the parliamentary elections scheduled for February 8.

Sharif has filed his nominations from National Assembly (NA)-130 Lahore against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Dr Yasmin Rashid and 22 other candidates and has also submitted nomination papers for National Assembly-15 Mansehra.