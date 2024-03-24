Assam police stop Okhla-native IIT-Guwahati student from joining terror group ISIS

Guwahati: The Assam police have detained an IIT-Guwahati student who was allegedly on his way to join terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS). The police said the student was nabbed in Hajo near Guwahati on Saturday.

The student had pledged allegiance to ISIS and was travelling to join the group, the police added.

This came four days after ISIS India head Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi and his associate Anurag Singh alias Rehan were arrested in Dhubri district after they crossed over from Bangladesh.

“Reference @IITGuwahati student pledging allegiance to ISIS – the said student has been detained while travelling and further lawful follow up would take place,” Director General of Police GP Singh posted on X on Saturday.

The police took action after receiving an email.

The student had sent the email that he was on his way to join ISIS.

“After receiving an email, we got about to verify the authenticity of the contents and started an investigation,” Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Kalyan Kumar Pathak said.

He said the police then contacted the IIT-Guwahati authorities to know his whereabouts. The student had been missing since noon and his mobile phone was switched off.

The student is from Delhi’s Okhla. He is a fourth-year graduate student in IIT-Guwahati.

The police nabbed him from Hajo, 30 kilometers from Guwahati, with help of locals, the officer said.

“After initial questioning, he has been brought to the STF office. We are verifying the motive of the email,” Pathak added.

The police found a black flag from his hostel room. It was similar to that of ISIS, he added.

“We are going through the items seized, it is too early to say much. We are investigating the intention of sending the email. The student has given some details, but we cannot disclose anything further now,” Pathak added.