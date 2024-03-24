Security Forces Bust Jaish-e-Mohammed Terror Module In J&K, 4 Held

Srinagar: The Srinagar police busted a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module in a joint operation with security forces on Saturday, said the Kashmir Zone Police. 4 terrorists were held in the operation and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession, the police said, adding that an FIR has been registered and investigation is underway.

“Srinagar Police along with SF’s busted JeM terror module, 04 terrorist associates arrested & huge cache of Arms/Ammunition recovered from their possession. FIR registered, Investigation set in progress,” said the Kashmir Zone police in its post on X.

The operation comes ahead of the Lok Sabha polls which are scheduled to begin from April 19 and continue for seven phases with the last one to be held on June 1.