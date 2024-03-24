Arvind Kejriwal issues first order from ED custody on water shortage during summer in Delhi: AAP

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued the first order related to the Delhi government, from ED custody, sources said on Sunday (March 24). He issued the order through a note for the Water Department.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said that Kejriwal is concerned about the people of Delhi and has given appropriate orders related to shortage of water during the summer season.

“Kejriwal, as Water Minister, has sent instructions from ED custody. The people of Delhi should not face shortage of water. He gave appropriate orders to the Chief Secretary and officials so that the people of Delhi should not face any problem. There should be no shortage of water as summer has arrived in Delhi. As Chief Minister, he used to review the work of ministers. Now he is in the custody of the Central Government,” she said.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with the money laundering case linked to alleged liquor scam in Delhi. He was sent to six days of Enforcement Directorate custody.