Assam Floods: 11 More Dead, Over 47 Lakh Affected

Dispur: Over 47 lakh people have been affected after flood situation in Assam remained bleak with all major rivers in spate.

Meanwhile, the fresh fatalities have pushed the toll in this year’s floods and landslides in Assam to 82.

Three new fatalities were recorded in Darrang, two in Nagaon – police personnel who got washed away while trying to rescue marooned people – and one each in Cachar, Dibrugarh, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup and Lakhimpur.

Seven people were reported missing, with two each in Udalguri and Kamrup and one each in Cachar, Darrang and Lakhimpur.

Meanwhile, North East Frontier Railways (NFR) has said that trains carrying relief, including petroleum and diesel and medical aid, will be sent to the affected areas.

The devastating floods, caused by incessant rainfall, has affected 5,424 villages, from where 2,31,819 people have taken shelter in 810 relief camps. Relief was also being distributed from 615 centres to people who haven’t taken shelter in such camps.

Rivers Kopili, Brahmaputra, Puthimari, Pagladia, Beki Barak and Kushiara are flowing above the danger level, the officials said.