Yashwant Sinha Resigns From TMC, Likely To Contest Presidential Election

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress vice-president Yashwant Sinha has resigned from all party posts as is likely to be the common Opposition candidate for the Presidential election.

“I am grateful to Mamata ji for the honour and prestige she bestowed on me in the TMC. Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater Opposition unity. I am sure she approves of the step,” Sinha tweeted.

On Monday, former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi had backed out of the race. He was the third public figure after Sharad Pawar and Farooq Abdullah to do so. Following, Mr. Gandhi’s announcement, the Opposition parties had an informal meeting on Monday evening where Mr. Sinha’s name was zeroed in on.

A final announcement will be done after the Opposition meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.