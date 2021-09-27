Asit Tripathy Elected As President Of Bhubaneswar Club

Bhubaneswar: Former bureaucrat Asit Kumar Tripathy has been elected as the new president of the prestigious Bhubaneswar Club on Monday.

Tripathy defeated former IAS officer Bijay Kumar Patnaik by 278 votes. Tripathy received 776 votes while 498 votes went for Patnaik in the election.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that following the demise of former bureaucrat Priyabrat Pattnaik, the position of the president of the most prestigious club in the State Capital, the Bhubaneswar Club, has been filled up again after remaining vacant for almost a year.

While Asit Kumar Tripathy has been posted as the Chairman of the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) after his retirement, he has also been entrusted the responsibility of the Advisor to the Chief Minister of Odisha. Besides, Bijay Kumar Patnaik, who was formerly Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, was considered a key associate of the latter about a decade ago.

The election to the position was postponed in April 2021 following an upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the State. Finally, the two-day polls were held on September 25 and 26.