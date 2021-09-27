Two Held For Attack & Rs 3 Lakh Loot From Tikrapara PEO In Bolangir

Saintala: Police on Monday arrested two persons on charges of attacking and looting Rs 3 Lakh from Bolnagir’s Tikrapara Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) Janardan Joshi on September 24.

The arrested accused were identified as Ajit Bag and Nitesh Bag, bother residents of Podamoda area. A case 275/21 has been registered in this regard and the accused were forwarded to the court today, the police said.

According to reports, the accused duo attacked the PEO Janardan Joshi (58), when he was en route to his home, and robbed him off Rs 3 lakh near Mantribahal on the Deogaon-Phatamunda road under Saintala Police Station limits on September 24.

The duo attacked him with sharp weapons before snatching away the entire money from him and fleeing from the spot. Later, police reached the spot and shifted the injured PEO to Patnagarh hospital in an ambulance.

