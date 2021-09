Cuttack: Changing its 156 years old history, Cuttack Club members elected Dr. Sanjukta Mohapatra as the first-ever female president of the club on Monday.

Along with Mohapatra, Satyaki Ghosh has been elected as the club’s secretary. Dr. Mohapatra is a former principal of Shailabala Women’s College in Cuttack.

Established in 1865, Cuttack Club in its 156 years old history, elected a female president for the first time.