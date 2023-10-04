Asian Games: Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale win India’s FIRST GOLD in archery

China: Indian players Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Pravin Ojas Deotale won gold in the Compound Archery Mixed Team event today, October 4. India has made its mark at the Asian Games 2023, excelling in specific sports that brought a total of 71 medals for the country.

With this, Indian archers are set to win at least four medals from the ongoing Games, which will better their previous best show at Incheon in 2014 when they bagged a men’s team compound gold, one silver and a bronze.

In a gold medal clash between the top-two seeds, the No. 1 Indian pair was near perfect and pipped So Chaewon and Joo Jaehoon 159-158.

The Indian duo entered the final with a 159-154 win over Kazakhstan. They had just one ‘9’ and the rest were all ’10s’ in the semifinals against the Kazakh pair of Adel Zhexenbinova and Andrey Tyutyun.

Earlier in the day, the Indians held their nerve to beat Malaysia 158-155 and advance into the semifinals.

Kazakhstan defeated Thailand 154-152.