Flash Flood in Sikkim’s Teesta River After Cloudburst; 23 Soldiers Missing

Sikkim: At least Twenty-three Armymen have been reportedly missing after a sudden cloudburst triggered a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen Valley over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim.

According to available information, this incident took place around 1:30 a.m. The sudden release of water from the Chungthang dam led to an increase in water level up to 15-20 feet high on its downward course.

As a result, some Army establishments along the valley have been destroyed. While 23 jawans are missing, around 41 Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam got submerged under the slush.

Search operations are underway to confirm details. The Army is battling operational challenges in rescue operations as they are finding it difficult to connect with people on the ground due to low internet connectivity in the area.

Also, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang took stock of the situation after the flood mishap.