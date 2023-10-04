HISTORY! India smash their highest-ever medal tally at Asian Games

New Delhi: India has made its mark at the Asian Games 2023, achieving its best-ever medal tally in the history of the tournament. As of now, India has won a total of 71 medals, with 16 gold medals, 26 silver medals and 29 bronze medals.

India’s rise in the global sports arena got a fresh stamp of approval at the Asian Games 2023. The Indian contingent achieved its highest-ever medal tally at the Games with four and a half days of action still to go at the 19th edition in Hangzhou. Their previous best was 70 medals in the last edition of the Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2018. They took their overall medal tally to 71 on Wednesday in the current edition by adding two more medals in the first half of the day.

India ended Day 10 with 69 medals, holding on to the fourth spot comfortably and it did not take long for them to match their Jakarta tally on Day 11. Ram Baboo and Manju Rani won bronze in the first event of the day – the 35km race walk mixed team. They finished with a timing of 5:51:14. China took the gold medal (5:16:41) while Japan got silver (5:22:11) with a second finish. This historic bronze medal in race walk meant India equalled their best-ever performance at the Asian Games.

About an hour later, it was the golden effort from the archers that made the ongoing Hangzhou Games India’s best ever. Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Pravin Ojas Deotale won gold in the compound archery mixed team event after beating Chaewon So and Jaehoon Joo of South Korea 159-158.