Ashwini Vaishnaw lays foundation stone for 4G Mobile Tower in Mayurbhanj village

Bhubaneswar: Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & IT, Government of India laid the foundation stone for installation of 4G Mobile Tower at Manatapal Village under Betnoti Block in Mayurbhanj district on 13th January 2024 as part of 4G Saturation Project using indigenous 4G Technology stack under Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives of Government of India.

About 94 mobile towers in Mayurbhanj district which will benefit the local citizens for digital connectivity.

Better data communication facilities will provide many opportunities including employment generation, access to online services, digital inclusion and empowerment of common people.

It may be noted that the first time any minister visited Manatapal, a remotely located village.

Local villagers were enthralled over this act of Ashwini Vaishnaw. These Santhal and Odia villagers thanked Hon’ble PM and Hon’ble Minister for considering their welfare.