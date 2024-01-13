MEMU Train Service Between Gopinathpur Nilgiri-Balasore Flagged Off

Bhubaneswar: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off Gopinathpur Nilgiri – Balasore new MEMU train service and dedicated to the nation the new Balasore-Gopinathpur Nilgiri passenger line at a colourful function held at Gopinathpur Nilgiri Railway Station today.

The Railway Minister congratulated the local people of Gopinathpur Nilgiri for getting the first-ever passenger train connectivity up to Balasore. He said that to extend the Railway Network in Odisha, Indian Railways has fulfilled the commitment of a New station Building, a New Passenger Line and a New MEMU Service. Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Hon’ble MP and Sukanta Kumar Nayak, Hon’ble MLA were present at the inaugural function held at Gopinathpur Nilgiri.

Three pairs of MEMU trains will run over this route daily. The regular run of the MEMU trains will commence from 14.01.2024 and All MEMU Trains will stop at the Sutei Badagan station en route.

Later, at a function held at Betnoti station, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways laid the foundation stone for Subway at Betnoti station. The Subway will be constructed as a part of providing more passenger amenities. It will ensure smooth entry and exit of passengers and free movement of local people. He has also inaugurated the New PRS Counter at Betnoti Station. The newly opened PRS Counter will provide a convenient and time-saving ticket booking facility for the residents

Bishweswar Tudu, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Hon’ble MP and Sanatan Bijuli, Hon’ble MLA were present during the function held at Betnoti.

Anil Kumar Mishra, General Manager, South Eastern Railway welcomed the Railway Minister and other guests at both the Gopinathpur Nilgiri and Betnoti functions. K R Chaudhary, Divisional Railway Manager, Kharagpur and other South Eastern Railway principal officers were also present at the functions.