1 Dead, 5 Others Critically Injured After Auto-Rickshaw Overturns

Jeypore: A seven-year-old girl was killed and five others sustained grievous injuries as the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling turned turtle near Paper Mill Chhak in Jeypore town under Sadar police limits of Koraput district.

The deceased minor was identified as S Durga, daughter of J Durga from Hanaguda locality.

According to Sadar IIC Ishwar Tandi, the road mishap took place at around 6.00 pm when the members of a family were on their way back home after attending the funeral rites of a relative. They were returning from Dambuguda village of Kanga in the district.

Driver of the auto-rickshaw fled from the spot soon after the fatal road mishap.

The injured were rescued by some locals and were admitted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Jeypore town for treatment.