Anubhav-Varsha Marital Discord: Orissa HC Directs Cuttack Family Court To Dispose Of Case In Three Months

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Thursday directed the Cuttack Family Court to dispose the divorce case of actor couple Anubhav Mohanty and Varsha Priyadarshini.

The High Court directed the lower court to conclude the statement recording of Varsha on July 31.

Hearing a petition filed by Anubhav, the High Court on Thursday directed the family court in Cuttack to complete the cross examination within four weeks and dispose of the case in three months.

Anubhav had sought High Court intervention due to delay in the hearing on the divorce case in the family court.

Anubhav’s lawyer Lalitendu Mishra said the High Court directed to dispose the case within three motnhs. Cooperation from both the parties is needed to end the matter within the stipulated period, he added.

Six years after their marriage in 2014, Anubhav had filed the divorce petition in a Delhi court in 2020. Later, the case was transferred to the Family Court in Cuttack on the direction of the Supreme Court.