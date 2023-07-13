Odisha Psychiatric Society, Rotary International To Promote Mental Wellbeing In State

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Psychiatric Society has joined hands with the Rotary International District 3262 (Covering Odisha) in promoting mental health and wellness and spreading awareness of mental health issues across the State.

An MoU was signed between the two organisations during the Installation Ceremony of the District Governor Rtn Jayashree Mohanty at the Odisha State Convention Centre, Bhubaneswar, on July 8. Rotary was represented by Dr Pranab Mahapatra, the District Chair on Mental Wellness and Dr Amrit Pattojoshi, the President of the Indian Psychiatric Society, Odisha State Branch.

They agreed to work on mental health issues in Odisha and thereby create a healthy society. They will promote mental well-being and healthy living and encourage people to seek help. They will also guide people in the identification and prevention of suicide.

Mental health problems have become an important issue after the COVID-19 Pandemic. There are lakhs of people who remain untreated for mental illness in Odisha. Despite the National Mental Health Programme in Odisha that ensures the availability and accessibility of minimum mental health care, many people do not seek help.

These may be due to stigma or financial issues. This was particularly problematic in rural areas, where access to care was further limited. The psychiatrists, through Rotary, will work to fill the gaps in mental health services, providing counselling, crisis intervention, and other forms of support.