Another Conjoined Twin Born In Odisha

Sambalpur: A woman in Sambalpur gave birth to conjoined twin girls at the District Headquarters Hospital on Saturday. As per hospital sources, the twins have separate heads, but their bodies have been conjoined from the belly to the neck. The girls were born to Rabina Kumari, wife of a ‘panipuri’ vendor at Rengali.

The doctors of the hospital advised Rabina and her husband to take the newborn twins to Burla or Cuttack for advanced treatment. However, the parents of the twin girls expressed their inability to bear the treatment cost due to their poor financial condition.

The poor couple has sought help from the State government and corporate sectors.