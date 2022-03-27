Odisha reports 48 more Covid positive cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 48 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 16 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 26th March

New Positive Cases: 48

Of which 0-18 years: 16

In quarantine: 29

Local contacts: 19

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 4

2. Bhadrak: 1

3. Balangir: 9

4. Cuttack: 1

5. Gajapati: 7

6. Jajpur: 2

7. Jharsuguda: 3

8. Kendrapada: 3

9. Khurda: 6

10. Sambalpur: 3

11. Sundargarh: 8

12. State Pool: 1

Aa per data:

New recoveries: 60

Cumulative tested: 30494398

Positive: 1287469

Recovered: 1277879

Active cases: 419