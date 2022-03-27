Odisha reports 48 more Covid positive cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 48 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 16 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 26th March
New Positive Cases: 48
Of which 0-18 years: 16
In quarantine: 29
Local contacts: 19
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 4
2. Bhadrak: 1
3. Balangir: 9
4. Cuttack: 1
5. Gajapati: 7
6. Jajpur: 2
7. Jharsuguda: 3
8. Kendrapada: 3
9. Khurda: 6
10. Sambalpur: 3
11. Sundargarh: 8
12. State Pool: 1
Aa per data:
New recoveries: 60
Cumulative tested: 30494398
Positive: 1287469
Recovered: 1277879
Active cases: 419