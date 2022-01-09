Another 386 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 386 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 109 from Cuttack
- 108 from Khordha
- 25 from Sundargarh
- 23 from Jharsuguda
- 15 from Sambalpur
- 12 from Baleswar
- 11 from Anugul
- 11 from Puri
- 9 from Mayurbhanj
- 8 from Dhenkanal
- 7 from Jagatsinghpur
- 7 from Nabarangpur
- 4 from Ganjam
- 3 from Nayagarh
- 2 from Bargarh
- 2 from Bhadrak
- 2 from Jajapur
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 26 from State Pool
With another 386 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,46,617, said the H & FW Dept.