Another 386 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 386 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

109 from Cuttack

108 from Khordha

25 from Sundargarh

23 from Jharsuguda

15 from Sambalpur

12 from Baleswar

11 from Anugul

11 from Puri

9 from Mayurbhanj

8 from Dhenkanal

7 from Jagatsinghpur

7 from Nabarangpur

4 from Ganjam

3 from Nayagarh

2 from Bargarh

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Jajapur

2 from Kendrapara

26 from State Pool

With another 386 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,46,617, said the H & FW Dept.