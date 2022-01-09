COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
Another 386 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 386 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 109 from Cuttack
  • 108 from Khordha
  • 25 from Sundargarh
  • 23 from Jharsuguda
  • 15 from Sambalpur
  • 12 from Baleswar
  • 11 from Anugul
  • 11 from Puri
  • 9 from Mayurbhanj
  • 8 from Dhenkanal
  • 7 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 7 from Nabarangpur
  • 4 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Nayagarh
  • 2 from Bargarh
  • 2 from Bhadrak
  • 2 from Jajapur
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 26 from State Pool

With another 386 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,46,617, said the H & FW Dept.

