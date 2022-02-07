Another 3,621 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 3,621 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 632 from Khordha
- 318 from Cuttack
- 216 from Sundargarh
- 154 from Rayagada
- 140 from Baleswar
- 134 from Jajapur
- 131 from Sambalpur
- 122 from Nabarangpur
- 110 from Jharsuguda
- 110 from Sonepur
- 109 from Mayurbhanj
- 108 from Bhadrak
- 103 from Nayagarh
- 102 from Bolangir
- 97 from Nuapada
- 95 from Dhenkanal
- 85 from Bargarh
- 77 from Anugul
- 74 from Deogarh
- 72 from Gajapati
- 72 from Puri
- 71 from Jagatsinghpur
- 70 from Kalahandi
- 68 from Keonjhar
- 58 from Kendrapara
- 47 from Boudh
- 46 from Ganjam
- 42 from Kandhamal
- 21 from Koraput
- 2 from Malkangiri
- 135 from State Pool
With another 3,621 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,41,597, said the H & FW Dept.