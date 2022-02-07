Another 3,621 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 3,621 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

632 from Khordha

318 from Cuttack

216 from Sundargarh

154 from Rayagada

140 from Baleswar

134 from Jajapur

131 from Sambalpur

122 from Nabarangpur

110 from Jharsuguda

110 from Sonepur

109 from Mayurbhanj

108 from Bhadrak

103 from Nayagarh

102 from Bolangir

97 from Nuapada

95 from Dhenkanal

85 from Bargarh

77 from Anugul

74 from Deogarh

72 from Gajapati

72 from Puri

71 from Jagatsinghpur

70 from Kalahandi

68 from Keonjhar

58 from Kendrapara

47 from Boudh

46 from Ganjam

42 from Kandhamal

21 from Koraput

2 from Malkangiri

135 from State Pool

With another 3,621 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,41,597, said the H & FW Dept.