Another 3,621 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Another 3,621 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 632 from Khordha
  • 318 from Cuttack
  • 216 from Sundargarh
  • 154 from Rayagada
  • 140 from Baleswar
  • 134 from Jajapur
  • 131 from Sambalpur
  • 122 from Nabarangpur
  • 110 from Jharsuguda
  • 110 from Sonepur
  • 109 from Mayurbhanj
  • 108 from Bhadrak
  • 103 from Nayagarh
  • 102 from Bolangir
  • 97 from Nuapada
  • 95 from Dhenkanal
  • 85 from Bargarh
  • 77 from Anugul
  • 74 from Deogarh
  • 72 from Gajapati
  • 72 from Puri
  • 71 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 70 from Kalahandi
  • 68 from Keonjhar
  • 58 from Kendrapara
  • 47 from Boudh
  • 46 from Ganjam
  • 42 from Kandhamal
  • 21 from Koraput
  • 2 from Malkangiri
  • 135 from State Pool

With another 3,621 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,41,597, said the H & FW Dept.

