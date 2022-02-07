Bhubaneswar: 187 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 419 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 187 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 187 COVID-19 positive cases 15 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 283 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 419 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 154,476 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 11,565 are active cases while 141,750 persons have recovered and 1140 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

