Another 308 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 308 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health and family welfare department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:

169 from Khordha

22 from Cuttack

9 from Jajapur

8 from Dhenkanal

8 from Kendrapara

8 from Sambalpur

7 from Jagatsinghpur

6 from Nayagarh

5 from Puri

4 from Sundargarh

3 from Baleswar

3 from Ganjam

3 from Mayurbhanj

2 from Gajapati

2 from Kalahandi

2 from Rayagada

1 from Anugul

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Deogarh

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Nuapada

42 from State Pool

With another 308 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,33,652, said the H&FW Dept.