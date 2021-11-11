Another 308 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 308 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health and family welfare department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:
169 from Khordha
22 from Cuttack
9 from Jajapur
8 from Dhenkanal
8 from Kendrapara
8 from Sambalpur
7 from Jagatsinghpur
6 from Nayagarh
5 from Puri
4 from Sundargarh
3 from Baleswar
3 from Ganjam
3 from Mayurbhanj
2 from Gajapati
2 from Kalahandi
2 from Rayagada
1 from Anugul
1 from Bhadrak
1 from Deogarh
1 from Kandhamal
1 from Nuapada
42 from State Pool
With another 308 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,33,652, said the H&FW Dept.