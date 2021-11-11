Orissa HC Says No To Congress’ Bandh On Nov 12

Cuttack: Orissa High Court on Thursday denied State Congress party to observe bandh on November 12.

Hearing a petition against the proposed Odisha bandh call by Congress on November 12, the High Court asked the party workers to organise only hartal.

“Bandh is not permitted, if they want they can organise hartal. Agitators cannot stop vehicular movement or close any establishment forcefully,” High Court said.

“Congress can observe strike but can not stage road blockades or rail roko, causing inconvenience to the public as per Supreme Court’s order,” the HC added.

Earlier, seeking justice for murdered lady teacher Mamita Meher, Odisha Congress called for a 6-hour (6 AM-12 PM) bandh in the state on November 12.

Following this, a petition was filed by a Cuttack based businessman in Orissa HC protesting Congress’ Odisha bandh call.