Nokia X100 Launched With Snapdragon 480: Price, Specifications 

New Delhi: The HMD Global has launched Nokia X100 in the US. The latest smartphone comes with 5G support and is paired with Snapdragon 480 chipset. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and runs on Android 11, headlined by a 48-megapixel main sensor. Nokia X100 packs a 4,470mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Nokia X100 price

The Nokia X100 comes in a single storage configuration. It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device comes in a single Midnight Blue colour option and is priced at USD 249 (roughly Rs 18,500).

Specifications and features

The Nokia X100 sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution. Its IPS LCD has a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 on top for added protection against drops and scratches. The device has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

On the back of the device is a quad-camera setup inside the circular module. It has a 48MP primary camera, a 5MP ultrawide sensor, and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP front camera sensor.

Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC with 6GB of RAM. Users can expand the storage using a microSD card on top of the 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs Android 11 out of the box.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/, USB Type-C, NFC, etc. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.