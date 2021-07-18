COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
StateBreakingTop News

Another 2,492 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews 2 0

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,492 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 564 from Khordha
  • 378 from Cuttack
  • 221 from Baleswar
  • 180 from Jajapur
  • 147 from Nayagarh
  • 104 from Puri
  • 101 from Mayurbhanj
  • 88 from Dhenkanal
  • 82 from Bhadrak
  • 71 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 60 from Kendrapara
  • 59 from Sundargarh
  • 54 from Anugul
  • 44 from Keonjhar
  • 32 from Koraput
  • 30 from Bargarh
  • 23 from Kalahandi
  • 21 from Kandhamal
  • 20 from Sonepur
  • 19 from Malkangiri
  • 18 from Rayagada
  • 18 from Sambalpur
  • 12 from Jharsuguda
  • 9 from Nabarangpur
  • 6 from Deogarh
  • 4 from Bolangir
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Nuapada
  • 2 from Boudh
  • 119 from State Pool

With another 2,492 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,30,418, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 5285 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Breaking