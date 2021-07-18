Another 2,492 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,492 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 564 from Khordha
- 378 from Cuttack
- 221 from Baleswar
- 180 from Jajapur
- 147 from Nayagarh
- 104 from Puri
- 101 from Mayurbhanj
- 88 from Dhenkanal
- 82 from Bhadrak
- 71 from Jagatsinghpur
- 60 from Kendrapara
- 59 from Sundargarh
- 54 from Anugul
- 44 from Keonjhar
- 32 from Koraput
- 30 from Bargarh
- 23 from Kalahandi
- 21 from Kandhamal
- 20 from Sonepur
- 19 from Malkangiri
- 18 from Rayagada
- 18 from Sambalpur
- 12 from Jharsuguda
- 9 from Nabarangpur
- 6 from Deogarh
- 4 from Bolangir
- 3 from Ganjam
- 3 from Nuapada
- 2 from Boudh
- 119 from State Pool
With another 2,492 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,30,418, said the H & FW Dept.