Another 2,492 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,492 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

564 from Khordha

378 from Cuttack

221 from Baleswar

180 from Jajapur

147 from Nayagarh

104 from Puri

101 from Mayurbhanj

88 from Dhenkanal

82 from Bhadrak

71 from Jagatsinghpur

60 from Kendrapara

59 from Sundargarh

54 from Anugul

44 from Keonjhar

32 from Koraput

30 from Bargarh

23 from Kalahandi

21 from Kandhamal

20 from Sonepur

19 from Malkangiri

18 from Rayagada

18 from Sambalpur

12 from Jharsuguda

9 from Nabarangpur

6 from Deogarh

4 from Bolangir

3 from Ganjam

3 from Nuapada

2 from Boudh

119 from State Pool

With another 2,492 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,30,418, said the H & FW Dept.