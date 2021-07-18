Sri Lanka Set India 263-Run Target In First ODI

Colombo: With the last moment entertaining innings of Karunaratne and Chameera, Sri Lanka posted a competitive total of 262 for nine against India in the first One-Day International of the three-match series in Colombo on Sunday.

The Indian seam-spin trio– Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav got 2 wickets each and launched early setbacks for the Lankan innings.

While Chahal struck with his first delivery in the match to send back Fernando for 32 and then Kuldeep Yadav struck twice in an over to leave Sri Lanka at 89 for three.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka and Charith Asalanka added 49 runs for the fifth wicket but the hosts kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Late cameos from Chamika Karunaratne and Dushmantha Chameera took Sri Lanka past 250.