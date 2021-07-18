Kriti Sanon’s ‘Chubbiest’ Look From Film Mimi Film Rocks Social Media

Kriti Sanon starer film Mimi, in which she plays a surrogate mother is gearing up to rock the theatres soon and the actress on Sunday shared her ‘chubbiest’ look from the movie.

In Laxman Utekar’s directorial movie, Sanon went through a physical transformation and gained 15 kg to do justice to her role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti shared her photo from Mimi’s sets and wrote: “This was my cubbiest day of Mimi! And coincidentally happened to be my god bharai scene. Could not recognise myself.”

Kriti’s chubby look has garnered several comments from social media users.