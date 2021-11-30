Another 203 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 203 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 107 from Khordha
- 13 from Sambalpur
- 9 from Cuttack
- 7 from Baleswar
- 7 from Sundargarh
- 6 from Jajapur
- 5 from Mayurbhanj
- 5 from Puri
- 4 from Jagatsinghpur
- 4 from Kendrapara
- 3 from Ganjam
- 2 from Bhadrak
- 2 from Rayagada
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Kandhamal
- 1 from Keonjhar
- 1 from Nayagarh
- 1 from Sonepur
- 24 from State Pool
With another 203 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,38,509, said the H & FW Dept.