Another 203 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 203 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

107 from Khordha

13 from Sambalpur

9 from Cuttack

7 from Baleswar

7 from Sundargarh

6 from Jajapur

5 from Mayurbhanj

5 from Puri

4 from Jagatsinghpur

4 from Kendrapara

3 from Ganjam

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Rayagada

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Keonjhar

1 from Nayagarh

1 from Sonepur

24 from State Pool

With another 203 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,38,509, said the H & FW Dept.