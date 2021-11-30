COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 203 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 203 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 107 from Khordha
  • 13 from Sambalpur
  • 9 from Cuttack
  • 7 from Baleswar
  • 7 from Sundargarh
  • 6 from Jajapur
  • 5 from Mayurbhanj
  • 5 from Puri
  • 4 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 4 from Kendrapara
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Bhadrak
  • 2 from Rayagada
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 1 from Kandhamal
  • 1 from Keonjhar
  • 1 from Nayagarh
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 24 from State Pool

With another 203 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,38,509, said the H & FW Dept.

