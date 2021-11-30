Surprising Health Benefits Of Pistachio

New Delhi: Pistachios are loaded with nutrition and antioxidants that help to combat oxidative stress in the body. These little morsels are rich in fiber, heart-healthy fats, and are a good source of satiating protein. Here are some benefits you must know about these nuts.

1. Help to improve vision:

Pistachios are a good source of nutrients that are essential for your eye health. It contains lutein and zeaxanthin that are present in the human retina. Consuming enough of these antioxidants prevents vision issues like age-related macular degeneration and cataracts. They are also rich in zinc that helps to reduce the risk of impaired night vision.

Lowers blood sugar levels

This is another miraculous benefit of consuming pistachios regularly. Research suggests that it actually helps those who have type 2 diabetes! Pistachio is quite effective in regulating blood sugar levels as it is a rich source of phosphorous which helps break down the proteins so the latter can turn into amino acids. Regular consumption of pistachio helps with it. It keeps the blood sugar levels in check.

Keeps the nervous system safe

Pistachio is a good source of vitamin B6 which helps in the formation of myelin that forms a protective shield around the nerves, thus protecting the nervous system and enhancing its functioning. The vitamin B6 content also aids amines, which are the messaging molecules in the body, to work well. Pistachio consumption helps the secretion of internal acids that help in calming the nerves.

Boosts the immune system

Hemoglobin is responsible for carrying oxygen in the bloodstream. The presence of vitamin B6 in the pistachio ensures that there is better and faster production of hemoglobin in the body so that it functions well overall.