Annual Crocodile Census Begins In Odisha 

Mayurbhanj: The annual census of crocodiles has been started on Wednesday at Similipal and foothills in Mayurbhanj district.

According to reports, the census is being conducted by two or three teams in each range. Forest officials from North and South Similipal have been engaged in crocodile counting.

The counting will carry out the census till January 7, said M Yogajayanand, Regional Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR).

It is pertinent to mention that the crocodiles, which are amphibious in nature, are counted when they bask on land and the riverbed or when they surface in the river.