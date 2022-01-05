Night Curfew Extended In Uttar Pradesh By 2 Hours

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend the night curfew timings in the state by two hours. The night curfew has now been revised as 10 pm to 6 am, instead of the earlier 11 pm to 5 am.

The decision was taken in a late-night meeting on Tuesday.

The night curfew was imposed on December 25 and will remain effective till January 14, as per the latest guidelines.

The highly transmissible Omicron variant was confirmed in 23 persons in UP on Tuesday, taking the total number of people affected by the variant in the state to 31.