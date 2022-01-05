State Cabinet Meeting To Be Held Today 

Bhubaneswar: The meeting of the State Cabinet is scheduled to be held at 11.45 am today. The meeting will be presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through virtual mode.

As per reports, the Cabinet is most likely to approve 11 proposals of the Departments of Agriculture, Water Resources, Panchayati Raj, Urban Development, and Public Works.

On the other hand, the Panchayat Election notice is likely to be issued any time after the first week of January 2022. The Odisha Election Commission has called for an all-party meeting on January 10 to discuss important issues regarding the panchayat polls.

It is pertinent to mention that, earlier on December 31, nine proposals were approved in the last State Cabinet Meeting.