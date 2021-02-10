Anita Hassanadani, Rohit Reddy Blessed With Baby Boy

Mumbai: Actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday. Rohit took to Instagram Stories and shared the news.

As soon as the news was shared by, colleagues and friends of the couple congratulated the duo.

Hina Khan, Ankita Bhargava, Nakuul Mehta, Barkha Sengupta, Bharti Singh, Karanvir Bohra have dropped comments on the post congratulating the couple.

Anita had announced the news of her pregnancy through a video last year, ahead of her seventh wedding anniversary on October 14.

Anita and Rohit are a popular TV couple and have been married for seven years.