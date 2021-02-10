Petrol, Diesel Prices At Record High; Check Out Today’s Fuel Rates

New Delhi: Fuel prices reached a record high on Wednesday after the petrol price was hiked by up to 70 paise and diesel by up to 27 paise.

It is worth noting that the retail prices of petrol and diesel rose to new highs in the country as prices were raised by the most in recent times.

In Delhi, petrol rates climbed to Rs 87.60 a litre as against Rs 87.30 per litre on Tuesday while petrol prices rose to Rs 77.73 a litre as against Rs 77.48 per litre on Tuesday, as per data from Indian Oil Corporation website.

Similarly, in Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 94.12 per litre, for Rs 89.96 in Chennai and Rs 88.92 in Kolkata. Diesel costs Rs 84.63 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 82.90 per litre in Chennai and Rs 81.31 per litre in Kolkata, according to the Indian Oil price notification.

On Wednesday, the Brent crude was up by 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $61.20 by 6:40 AM after rising nearly one per cent on Tuesday, when it touched a 13-month high.

The surge in global crude prices follows the world’s biggest exporter, Saudi Arabia’s decision to unilaterally reduce supply in February and March.