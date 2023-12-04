Animal worldwide box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor film grosses whopping Rs 360 crore so far

Mumbai: Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the Ranbir Kapoor film is unstoppable. It crossed the ₹350 crore mark globally in its opening weekend, as per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala. He said Animal has grossed ₹360 crore at the worldwide box office in only three days. Animal also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna alongside Ranbir.

On Monday, Ramesh Bala took to X (formerly Twitter), writing, “For the 3-day opening weekend, Animal grosses a whopping ₹360 crore at the WW (worldwide) box office (fire emoji).”

In another tweet, the film trade analyst shared details of Animal’s massive box office collection in North America, where the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has grossed more than $6 million (approximately ₹41.3 crore) in its opening weekend.

Ramesh tweeted, “Unstoppable… All guns blazing! (fireworks emoji) Animal has officially crossed the $6 million mark at North America box office! (Flexed biceps emoji) The numbers are still soaring and it will cross many more milestones (rock on and fire emojis). US release by @NirvanaCinemas and @MokshaMovies.”

According to Sacnilk.com, Animal earned ₹63.8 crore [Hindi: ₹54.75 crore; Telugu: ₹8.55 crore; Tamil: ₹40 lakh; Kannada: ₹9 lakh; Malayalam: 1 lakh] on Friday. On Saturday, the film minted ₹66.27 crore [Hindi: ₹58.37 crore; Telugu: ₹7.3 crore; Tamil: ₹50 lakh; Kannada: ₹9 lakh; Malayalam: ₹1 lakh]. Animal is likely to earn ₹70 crore nett in India on its third day for all languages. As per the portal, the film will earn ₹200 crore after Sunday’s business.