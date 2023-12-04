Indian Air Force aircraft crashes in Telangana, two pilots dead

Hyderabad: Two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were killed in action on Monday when their Pilatus trainer aircraft crashed during training at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal in Telangana. The pilots include an instructor and one cadet, officials said.

“One Pilatus PC 7 Mk Il trainer aircraft met with an accident today morning during a routine training sortie from AFA, Hyderabad. It is with deep regret that (the) IAF confirms that both the pilots on board have sustained fatal injuries,” the IAF said in a statement

Both pilots onboard sustained fatal injuries, IAF officials were quoted as saying. There has been no damage to any civil life or property reported from the accident.