Anil Kapoor: A Megastar Winning Hearts On and Off Screen

Megastar Anil Kapoor is a well-known Bollywood actor who is praised for his excellent performances. He has recently achieved success with his consecutive hit movies ‘Animal’ and ‘Fighter’. During one of his travels, Kapoor encountered numerous fans on the same plane who showered him with love and affection. In his usual humble manner, Kapoor fulfilled their requests for selfies, spreading joy among his fans and making them love him even more.

Images from this heartwarming meet-and-greet have since been circulating on social media, serving as a testament to Kapoor’s popularity not just on the silver screen, but also in the hearts of the public.

In terms of his professional achievements, Kapoor’s films ‘Animal’ and ‘Fighter’ have not only been box office successes but have also set new records on OTT platforms. In a remarkable ‘Anil Kapoor vs Anil Kapoor’ scenario, ‘Fighter’ broke the record previously set by ‘Animal’, becoming Bollywood’s fastest movie to garner 12.4 million views within just 10 days of its release on OTT platforms.

Kapoor’s prowess extends beyond acting, as evidenced by his recent production venture ‘Crew’, a film led by a female cast, which is performing exceptionally well at the box office. As he continues to stride forward in his illustrious career, Kapoor is currently preparing for his upcoming film ‘Subedaar’, directed by Suresh Triveni, further adding to the anticipation of his fans.