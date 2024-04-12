Ex-Sarapanch Gets 2 Years Jail Term for Misappropriation of Govt Funds

Berhampur: The Vigilance Judge, Berhampur on Friday sentenced a two-year jail term to former Sarapanch Dimidi Rama Rao of Kidigaon Gram Panchayat, Kashinagar Block of Gajapati District, in misappropriation of government money.

Rama Rao was found guilty of falsely showing expenditure under different heads in connection with the execution of two projects during the year 2009-10 under the MGNREGA Scheme.

Today in its verdict the special Vigilance Judge sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and pay a fine of Rs.5000. In case of default in payment of the fine, he has to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 3 months more for the offence.

The verdict comes to light after charges pressed by Odisha Vigilance for misappropriation of government funds.