Anand Mahindra Offers Job To Teenager Who Saved a Child Using Alexa

Lucknow: Showering praises for the quick presence of mind, Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group has offered a job to a 13-year-old Uttar Pradesh girl from Basti district, after completion of her education.

The young girl, Nikita Pandey saved herself and her niece from a monkey attack using Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa by asking it to bark like a dog. While she was playing with her 15-month-old niece, a group of monkeys entered the house and approached them. But her quick Alexa trick worked and the monkeys went away.

Reacting to the incident, Mahindra took to his official X handle and wrote, “The dominant question of our era is whether we will become slaves or masters of technology. The story of this young girl provides comfort that technology will always be an ENABLER of human ingenuity. Her quick thinking was extraordinary. What she demonstrated was the potential for leadership in an entirely unpredictable world. After she finishes her education, If she ever decides to work in the corporate world I hope we at Mahindra Rise will be able to convince her to join us!!”