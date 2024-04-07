VSSUT’s ‘Young Tinker Space 2183’ Students to participate in ISRO’s ‘Student CANSAT Launch Competition 2024’

Sambalpur: Eight students from Young Tinker Space 2183 set up in Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) Burla, have been invited to compete in the final rounds of the prestigious ISRO’s ‘Student CANSAT Launch Competition 2024’.

Organized by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and other esteemed organizations, this competition provides an unparalleled platform for budding innovators to showcase their talents in the dynamic field of aerospace engineering and satellite technology.

For the last year, the team has dedicated efforts to the satellite designing and manufacturing, with each member contributing their expertise. This is the sole team representing Odisha in this challenge. The students showcased their project at Young Tinker Academy, Bhubaneswar on 6th April 2024.

The student team members are – Subhranshu Ranjan Das (Project Manager), Ayushman Jena (Team Lead), Faizur Rahman (Mechanical Subsystem), Subhankar Nayak (Recovery System), Inayatulla Khan (Avionics Subsystem), Pallabi Parimita Nayak (Ground Control System), Debankar Subhram (Algorithm Development), and Swagat Sekhar Panda (Integration and Testing).

This exceptionally talented group of students has dedicated their efforts to meticulously crafting a Can-sized satellite equipped with cutting-edge capabilities to monitor altitude, air pressure, temperature, velocity, orientation, and visual descent. Their innovative project not only showcases their technical prowess but also underscores their unwavering commitment to scientific exploration and innovation. The satellite’s casing is 3D Printed at Young Tinker Space 2183, VSSUT Burla. Student clubs like Idea and Innovation and VSSIC also collaborated on this project.

The students have been working meticulously on the CANSAT for over a year facing numerous challenges, from design iterations to material shortages, the VSAT team’s unwavering dedication has been exemplary. Despite setbacks and failures, they persevered, refining their designs and overcoming obstacles. Notably, their design caliber shines through their utilization of a self-manufactured carbon fiber structure, ingeniously perforated for weight reduction and streamlined installation of electronics subsystems.

The final rounds of the competition are slated to unfold at the CANSAT event ground in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on April 16th and 17th, 2024.

Faculty Advisors – Prof. Banshidhar Majhi (Vice-Chancellor of VSSUT Burla), Prof. Debadutta Mishra (Student Dean), and Dr. Harish Kumar Sahoo (Faculty) congratulated the team for their huge success. Additionally, Mr. Anil Pradhan & Mrs. Vaishali Sharma, founders of Young Tinker Foundation and the alumni of VSSUT Burla, also showed their appreciation to the team and supported the team.

This project was supported by Ideaspedia, Intellect Design Arena, Nucleus Software Engineering P Ltd, Infovision Inc.

Another U19 student team from Young Tinker Foundation won World Rank 3 at NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2021. Their excellence continued with an additional award in 2023.