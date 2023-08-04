Amit Shah Arrives In Odisha, Receives Grand Welcome At Bhubaneswar Airport

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Odisha on a two-day official visit.

Shah received a grand welcome after he landed at Bhubaneswar airport at around 11.50 pm on Friday. Scores of BJP leaders and workers welcomed Shah at the airport.

After a brief stay at the airport, Shah left for Hotel Mayfair where he will stay at night.

Union Home Minister will launch a national highway project the day after. He is also scheduled to chair a meeting on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and disaster management on the same day.

The meeting will also be attended by Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief, Naveen Patnaik, PTI reported quoting officials.

However, there is no official word on whether the Home Minister will hold a separate one-to-one meeting with the Odisha CM.