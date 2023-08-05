Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Launch National Highway Project In Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch a national highway project in Odisha on Saturday. He is also scheduled to chair a meeting on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and disaster management. Over the course of his visit, the BJP leader will hold meetings with officials, news agency PTI reported.

The meeting on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and disaster management will also be attended by Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo, Naveen Patnaik, PTI reported quoting officials. However, there is no official word on whether the Home Minister will hold a separate one-to-one meeting with the Odisha CM.

The visit comes after the BJD earlier declared that it will support the Centre on the contentious Delhi Services Bill.

Officials told PTI that the Home minister will hold a meeting at the airport lounge before departing for the national capital, New Delhi, on Saturday evening.

However, there was no official word on who would attend the meeting at the airport lounge.

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit, state BJP president Manmohan Samal appointed several office bearers, including 10 vice presidents.