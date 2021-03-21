Ambulance Rams Into Gas Tanker; 4 Killed

Angul: At least four persons were killed while three others were injured in a road mishap on NH-55 near Jharapada in Angul district.

According to sources, the mishap occurred Sunday morning when the ambulance, which was carrying a patient from Sambalpur to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, collided head-on with a gas tanker near Jharapada.

Reportedly, the ambulance driver lost control over the wheels and rammed into the gas tanker.

While four persons died on the spot, the injured were rushed to the DHH. The three injured persons are currently undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital.

Meanwhile, police have seized the gas tanker and detained its driver.