Introduction of ‘Remote voting’ likely by 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Chief Election Commissioner

New Delhi: The ‘remote voting’ facility is likely to be launched by 2024 Lok Sabha election with its first pilot project expected to begin in three months.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora said that the facility will benefit people who are unable to visit their polling booths on election day to cast their votes for some reason.

A team of technocrats and experts from IIT, Chennai and some other IITs are working on the subject, Arora said and added that remote voting may see the light of the day by 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Arora’s statement came during the Sansad Ratna Awards-2021 event here on Saturday.