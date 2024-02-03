Ama Byanjana celebrating Odisha’s rich flavours at Ekamra Utsav

Bhubaneswar: The chilly evenings of February have set the stage for a delightful culinary and entertainment experience at the Ekamra Utsav, organized by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority at the Exhibition Grounds from February 3rd to 9th. Amidst the vibrant atmosphere, attendees are indulging in a feast of flavours at “Ama Byanjana,” the festival’s culinary highlight.

At the heart of Ekamra Utsav lies “Odia Byanjan,” drawing crowds from Mission Shakti to big hotel chains, offering a diverse array of culinary delights all under one roof. This year’s celebration boasts 20 food stalls, featuring contributions from various sectors including the state government’s Mission Shakti, Millet Mission, and Koraput Coffee, alongside renowned local hotels.

Around 2,000 people thronged to the food festival on the first day, and could not help but gush about the array and variety of cuisines available.

In the spirit of the Ekamra Festival, Mission Shakti presents authentic Odisha dishes like rice, karanji, magaj laddu, malpua, chenapoda, Khaseri pakodi, dhenkanal bara, cuttack dahibara aloodam, and handi sarbat, showcasing the rich culinary heritage of the state.

Meanwhile, Koraput Coffee and Millet Mission offer a unique experience, allowing attendees to savor Koraput’s famous coffee on winter evenings alongside millet-made ladu pie, adding a distinct flavor to the festivities.