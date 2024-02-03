BhuFeSto: Weaving Stories & Tales In Bhubaneswar Storytelling Festival

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has initiated the Bhubaneswar Kahani Utsav (BhuFeSto), running from February 3rd to 5th across four parks in the city, on the sidelines of the first World Language Conference in the state.

From 2:30 to 7:30 pm on the first day, attendees gathered at Indira Gandhi Park, Buddha Jayanti Park, and APJ Abdul Kalam Park to immerse themselves in captivating narratives.

The story festival has garnered widespread attention, attracting participants from all walks of life, spanning children to adults, who convened in the parks to engage in storytelling sessions.

The ambiance of the parks resonated with the shared joy and intrigue of storytelling, fostering a sense of community and cultural enrichment among participants.

Esteemed storytellers such as Shaswati Patnaik, Prachitara, Kuna Tripathi, Tapaswini Panda, Sujata Priyambada, Shaswati Nanda Shetpathi Haali Ranjan, Meera Das, Ankita Patnaik, Riten Patnaik, Gauhari Vishwal, Vasant Sahu, Shivani Das, Aleet Lagitagrahi, Swagatika Sethi, Savita Patnaik, along with the enchanting tales of Akash Das Nayak, Yashswini Mahapatra, Lopamudra Mohanty, Santakar, Satyabrat Mahapatra, Rainya Mishra, and Sampad Mahapatra, captivated the audience.