100 Days Of 12th Fail: Special Screening For Film School Students

As 12th Fail completed the glorious 100-day run in the cinema, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films hosts a special screening of the film for the Film Institute students

Celebrated filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail came as the biggest surprise hit of the year! The film, starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, had its release in cinemas on October 27th, 2023.

Since its release, the fans and audiences couldn’t stop raving about the film, its storytelling, and the performances of the lead actors since the film’s release.

Recently, the film was streamed on the digital platform and despite being released digitally, the film is still enjoying a steady run in selected cinema halls nationwide and has completed its blockbuster run of 100 days at the Indian Box Office.

To celebrate the golden run of the much-loved film of the year 2023 at the Indian box office, the makers reportedly host a special screening for the students of the film institutes. Following the screening, the makers will also be interacting with the students who attended the special screening.

The film has restored audiences’ trust in the extraordinary material.

12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart.

The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now running in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.